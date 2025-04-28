Azernews.Az

Monday April 28 2025

Azerbaijan sees surge in cashless payments as card usage hits record high

28 April 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of the end of March, the number of payment cards in circulation across banks and “Azərpoçt” (Azerpost) LLC systems increased by 221,000 compared to the previous month, reaching a total of 20.46 million cards. Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), that this figure represents...

