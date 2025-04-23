Middle Corridor project progresses, Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation strengthens

23 April 2025 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor continues, with the project to lay a fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea floor progressing as planned. The project is expected to be completed by next year, Azernews reports, citing Alim Bayel, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, as he said at the IV meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council.

The ambassador also highlighted the role of high-level mutual visits in strengthening bilateral relations. He mentioned that efforts are underway to begin exporting green energy produced in Kazakhstan to Europe via Azerbaijan.

He noted that indicators of mutual trade and tourism are rising annually, and Kazakhstan recently held a presentation of its universities in Baku. Bayel also expressed optimism that Azerbaijan will join the Trade Organization of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation this summer.

“Cooperation between our countries is at a high level, and as President Ilham Aliyev said, our friendship has grown even stronger since the tragic accident in Aktau last year,” the ambassador concluded.