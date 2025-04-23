Azerbaijan highlights green tourism vision at global summit

23 April 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's efforts and strategic approaches toward the development of sustainable tourism were presented at the annual summit of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

Representatives from the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) participated in the summit, which took place from April 21 to 23.

Held under the theme “Infinite Wisdom for a Sustainable Future”, the event brought together government officials, representatives of international organizations, and tourism experts to discuss the role of sustainability as a core element in the future of global tourism.

Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the ATB, had a speech during the intergovernmental session, addressing topics such as the transformation of governance and policy mechanisms in tourism, innovative regulatory approaches, and the principles of sustainable development.

During the event, Azerbaijan also shared its perspective in meetings with international partners, highlighting its focus on developing environmentally responsible tourism products, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting community-based tourism initiatives.