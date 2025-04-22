New destination from AZAL: Direct flights to Shymkent starting in June
Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, is expanding its route network and will launch regular flights from Baku to Shymkent in June.
The inaugural flight to the city in southern Kazakhstan will be operated on June 28. Flights en route Baku–Shymkent–Baku will be performed 3 times per week – from Baku to Shymkent on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and back on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Shymkent attracts tourists with its unique architectural monuments, ancient mausoleums, and beautiful parks.
To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!