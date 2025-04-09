Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 9 2025

IMF reveals forecasts on Azerbaijan's growth and moderate inflation through 2029

9 April 2025 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
IMF reveals forecasts on Azerbaijan's growth and moderate inflation through 2029
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The IMF has announced inflation forecasts in Azerbaijan until 2030 and economic growth forecast in Azerbaijan in 2025. The IMF's projections remain within the inflation target corridor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (4% ± 2%), suggesting a relatively stable macroeconomic outlook despite recent volatility. In contrast, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy estimates average inflation will decline to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more