Azerbaijan to attract AI technology producers to tech parks and industrial zones

19 March 2025 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Artificial intelligence standardization will be implemented in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that this is outlined in the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028," approved today by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

Standardization will be implemented from 2025 to 2028.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has been designated as the main implementing agency, with additional agencies including the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision, the State Security Service, and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security.

The process will begin with a review of international AI standards, followed by the development of at least three state standards for AI, which will be submitted for inclusion in the state standardization fund and register. Public awareness campaigns will also be conducted regarding the approved AI standards.

In addition, residents involved in the production of artificial intelligence technologies will be invited to the country’s technology parks and industrial zones.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Ministry of Economy have been appointed as the main implementing agencies.

Plans include conducting research on attracting residents to produce artificial intelligence technologies and establishing such production in technology parks and industrial zones across the country.