Azerbaijan's cotton fabric production increases

In the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan produced 5.4 million square meters of cotton fabric, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee, this is 452 thousand square meters, or 9.1%, more than in the same period last year.

