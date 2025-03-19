Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's methanol exports to Slovenia increase

19 March 2025 11:06 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In January of this year, Azerbaijan exported 6.1 thousand tons of methanol (methyl alcohol) to Slovenia, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

