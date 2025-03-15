Panel on Gender, Security, and Climate at XII Baku Global Forum

15 March 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

The XII Global Baku Forum, held under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, continues its third day with panel sessions, Azernews reports.

Moderated by Katalin Bogyay, President of the UN-Hungary Association and founder of Women4Diplomacy, the session focused on the theme "Gender-Security-Climate Linkage."

The panel featured speeches from Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia; Farida Allagi, former Ambassador of Libya to the EU; George Papandreou, former Prime Minister of Greece; Kemet Boutros Ghali, President of Egypt’s National Council for Human Rights; and Mushira Khattab, Executive President of the Peace and Knowledge Foundation, and former Egyptian Minister of Family and Population.