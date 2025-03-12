Azerbaijan sets new standards for quality of services in childcare institutions

12 March 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, has signed a decision outlining the requirements for the quality of services provided in both state and non-state childcare institutions.

According to Azernews, the decision establishes specific standards for the services provided in these institutions.

The requirements include creating suitable conditions to ensure the intellectual, physical, and psychological development of children, as well as mandatory medical examinations for staff members. The collection, processing, and protection of personal data related to children are also covered, alongside other necessary stipulations.

Additionally, the decision outlines the requirements for living conditions in childcare institutions, such as ensuring safety, fire protection, adherence to sanitation and hygiene standards, and compliance with epidemic control regulations. The provision of food that meets food safety standards is also mandated, in accordance with technical regulations and legal acts.

Furthermore, the requirements address child health protection, including ensuring that children are registered at medical institutions, receiving immunizations, and undergoing necessary preventive measures. Institutions are also required to have well-equipped medical rooms stocked with the necessary medicines and medical supplies, and to conduct individual psychological work with children.

The decision also highlights the importance of creating an educational environment for the effective organization of children's education, extracurricular activities, and the provision of conditions for children with disabilities to exercise their right to education. It also emphasizes the need to engage children in cultural, educational, and sports activities.

These requirements will be taken into account during monitoring visits to childcare institutions.