Azerbaijan, Spain strengthen economic partnership for trade and investment

11 March 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and Spain are unlocking new opportunities for trade and investment by deepening their economic ties.

Inmaculada Riera, Director General of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted this during the Azerbaijan-Spain business forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

Riera noted the high interest from businesses in both countries, reflecting a mutual commitment to expanding cooperation. "Spain is experiencing strong economic growth and is a leader within the European Union. We believe Europe should foster strong economic relationships with partners who share values of integration, sustainable development, and stability," she remarked.

She also emphasized Azerbaijan’s dynamic economy, its favorable business environment, and its strategic location. The country is actively diversifying its industries while continuing to rely on the oil and gas sector.

"Spanish companies bring extensive international experience and are eager to contribute to Azerbaijan's economic development. They see significant prospects for cooperation in new sectors and opportunities to access neighboring markets through Azerbaijan’s logistical advantages," Riera added.