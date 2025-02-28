Scandens to manufacture Gedeon Richter's medicine in Azerbaijan

28 February 2025 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

On February 10, 2025, representatives of Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. conducted their second official visit to the Gedeon Richter pharmaceutical plant, which boasts a 125-year history and has a direct presence in 50 countries worldwide with products available in 100 countries

It is noteworthy that the first meeting between the two companies took place on July 31, 2023. During that meeting, a memorandum was signed, under which Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries would manufacture both original medicines and essential generic drugs under license from Gedeon Richter to meet market demands.

Currently, the construction of the Scandens pharmaceutical plant has been fully completed, and the facility is ready for operation. As a result, the negotiations have moved into the implementation phase. In the first stage, extensive discussions were held on quality and technical aspects related to the secondary packaging of the original "Reagila" drug in Azerbaijan by Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries. These discussions were formalized in an official contract.

The original drug, developed by Gedeon Richter, called Cariprazine, marketed under the brand name “Reagila” and “Vraylar” is recognized globally as one of the most advanced treatments for certain psychiatric disorders, which are among the most pressing health challenges worldwide. (Marketing authorization: 2015 in the USA (Vraylar) / 2017 in the EU (Reagila); different indications)

Additionally, the meeting included discussions about introducing high-tech original medications to the Azerbaijani pharmaceutical industry, further enhancing the sector’s development.

The outcomes of these discussions were formally documented and approved in the form of an official agreement.

It is worth mentioning that during the early years of Azerbaijan's independence, Gedeon Richter became the first European pharmaceutical company to export medicines to the independent Azerbaijani pharmaceutical market.

The cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan covers a wide spectrum and has great potential for the development of mutually beneficial relations.

These collaborative initiatives with global pharmaceutical leaders are expected to accelerate the development of the local industrial sector. Furthermore, they will provide a significant boost to the national economy, marking a new milestone in Azerbaijan’s history by contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry—one of the key sectors within the country’s non-oil economy.