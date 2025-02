Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exceeds tax revenue forecast by 109.6%

18 February 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

The forecast for tax revenues in Nakhchivan was achieved at 109.6 percent, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service. Nakhchivan has successfully surpassed its tax revenue forecast, with strong contributions from both the state and non-state sectors. This positive result reflects efficient tax collection efforts and demonstrates the region's economic resilience.

