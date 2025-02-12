Azerbaijan’s water Melioration Service Reviews 2024 achievements and sets goals for 2025 [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A comprehensive meeting was held by the "Regional Water Melioration Service" under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ASWRA) to review the results of 2024 and outline the tasks for 2025, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by ASWRA vice-chairpersons, members of the Service's Board of Directors, heads of agencies under the Service's authority, and key personnel from the Service's central office.

The meeting provided an in-depth analysis of the work carried out by the Service in 2024 in areas such as the efficient and economical use of water resources, the prevention of water losses, ensuring a sustainable drinking water supply for the population, the discharge of wastewater, municipal and household water supply, and irrigation for agricultural lands.

Reports from various department heads were heard, and corresponding instructions were given to further enhance the quality of work. It was noted that the main objectives set for the Service in 2024 were largely achieved.

The meeting concluded with a detailed discussion on key issues for 2025, including the maintenance of melioration, irrigation, drinking water supply, rainwater and wastewater treatment and discharge systems, and the efficient use of water resources. Decisions were made to ensure these tasks are completed on time and to a high standard in the coming year.