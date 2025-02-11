Aghdam Ferry back in service after completion of repairs
The shipyard repair of the “Agdam” ferry, part of the Maritime Transport Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has been completed, Azernews reports, citing the company.
The repair work was carried out at the “Zygh” Ship Repair and Construction Plant. During the repairs, hull welding, automation, and piping work were performed, along with adjustments to the main engines and various pumps. The ferry’s underwater and surface parts, as well as the wagon deck, were cleaned and painted. Improvements were also made to the crew cabins.
Additionally, modern VHF explosion-proof handheld radios and speed measurement equipment (LAQ) were installed, and the ferry's black box and Command Broadcasting Device were restored.
Following the completion of repairs, the “Agdam” ferry has returned to service and is currently en route from the port of Alat to Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan.
The "Agdam" ferry is 154.3 meters long, 18.3 meters wide, and has a maximum speed of 12.5 knots.
