Surakhani Machine-Building Plant reorganized following merger with Oil Machinery Institute

7 February 2025 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Surakhani Machine-Building Plant JSC, under the administration of the State Service for Property Issues of the Ministry of Economy, is being reorganized following its merger with the Azerbaijan Scientific Research and Design Oil Machinery Institute ASC, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service's "Taxes" newspaper under the Ministry of Economy.

The reorganization aims to consolidate the two entities into a single structure to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Creditors are invited to submit their claims within two months, with the deadline set for two months from now. Claims should be sent to the following address: 411 Sattar Behlulzade Street, Amircan Settlement, Surakhani District, Baku.

It is worth noting that the "Surakhani Machine-Building Plant" was registered as a state entity in 2001. The company's authorized capital stands at 17.532 million manat.

This reorganization is expected to streamline operations and create synergies in the oil machinery sector, benefiting both domestic production and international partnerships.