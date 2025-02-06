Azernews.Az

Thursday February 6 2025

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund remains stable despite minor decline in stock returns

6 February 2025 17:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund remains stable despite minor decline in stock returns
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Azerbaijan State Oil Fund revealed its revenues from stock portfolio by the end of 2024.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more