Azerbaijan advances solar power plant construction with UAE’s Masdar and SOCAR Green

5 February 2025 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Bilasuvar District Executive Power held another meeting with specialists from the United Arab Emirates' Masdar company and its partner, SOCAR Green, to discuss preparations for the construction of a Solar Power Plant in the district, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on assessing the current situation and outlining the next steps for the project.

Attendees included the head of the Bilasuvar district executive power, deputies, chief program manager Fernando Villanueva Baschwitz, general director of Neftchala and Bilasuvar Solar Power Plants Yernur Jiyenbayev, and Masdar representatives Amr Usama, Abdalla Ali AlMarzooqi, Murad Sadikhov, Yashar Gojayev, and Kamil Manafov. SOCAR Green representatives Ilkin Osmanov and Shamil Nuri also participated in the discussions regarding the construction progress and project evaluation.

It is noteworthy that following negotiations between the Azerbaijani state and Masdar, it was agreed to build a 445 MW solar power plant in Bilasuvar. To support this, 1,454 hectares of state-owned land were allocated within the administrative boundaries of the Bilasuvar district.