Azerbaijan's tourism potential demonstrated in Pakistan [PHOTOS]

3 February 2025 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's tourism potential was showcased at the "Pakistan Travel Mart" exhibition held in Karachi, Pakistan, organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azernews reports, citing The State Tourism Agency.

The Agency noted that the exhibition, attended by "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and six tourism companies representing the country, featured a stand that provided information on UNESCO World Heritage-listed historical and cultural monuments, national cuisine, tourism routes, and modern tourism infrastructure.

During the exhibition, Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, participated in a panel discussion titled "Redefining Destinations: Sustainable Tourism and a Lasting Future," as well as the "Sustainable Tourism Forum" organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD). He spoke in detail about Azerbaijan's sustainable tourism practices and public-private partnerships in the tourism sector.

It is worth noting that direct flights from Islamabad and Lahore, Pakistan, to Baku are operated by AZAL. In 2024, the number of Pakistani citizens visiting Azerbaijan reached 80,924, representing a 47 percent increase compared to 2023.