Azerbaijan holds hybrid meeting on green energy strategy implementation

23 January 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The latest meeting of the working group on the "Green Energy Space" was held in a hybrid format, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The group was established to ensure the implementation of measures outlined in the Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026. Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev, who chaired the meeting, highlighted projects implemented under the Year of Solidarity for a Green World and significant achievements made in line with the Strategy. He emphasized the contributions to Azerbaijan's sustainable development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, particularly in expanding the use of renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions.

Next, Ramil Huseyn, Deputy Chairman of the Working Group and Deputy Executive Director of the Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center, presented a draft preliminary assessment report based on monitoring results from 2024. The report covered the performance of institutions working on the "Green Energy Space," including offshore wind energy research, development of a renewable energy information system, energy storage systems, carbon capture technology, energy efficiency improvements, new infrastructure for integrating generation into the energy system, and the creation of a national climate change database.

The group then reviewed reports from other members on the draft report, discussing goals, necessary actions, challenges, and recommendations for effectively implementing the Strategy’s actions in the upcoming year.

The "Green Energy Space" Working Group includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Statistics Committee, the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, the State Customs Committee, SOCAR, the Central Bank, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, as well as representatives from AzerEnergy, Azerishig, and Azeristiliktechizat - State Energy Supply Company.