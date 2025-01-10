Roofing products from Agdam Industrial Park used in reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories [PHOTOS]

10 January 2025 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant boost to the reconstruction efforts of liberated territories in Azerbaijan, the roofing products from the Prof-Dam Limited Liability Company (LLC) operating in the Agdam Industrial Park are being extensively utilized. The roofing materials have been supplied for the construction of 2,500 square meters of new buildings in Khidirli village of the Agdam district and 850 square meters for the gas concrete block production plant within the Industrial Park.

Speaking to Azernews, Arif Atashov, the director of Prof-Dam LLC, highlighted the capabilities and achievements of their production facility. The factory, specializing in roofing materials, has an annual production capacity of 1.4 million square meters of profiled sheets, 1 million square meters of metal tiles, 1 million square meters of sandwich panels, and 2,000 tons of roofing accessories.

Atashov detailed that the production at the facility employs cold metal forming technologies from Italy, Finland, Turkiye, Russia, and China. Currently, the plant provides employment for 15 individuals. However, with the establishment of a new production line in the second half of the year, the workforce is expected to increase to 45 employees, with a preference for hiring local residents.

Prof-Dam LLC was registered as a resident of the Agdam Industrial Park in April 2022, and since then, it has played a crucial role in supporting the reconstruction and development of infrastructure in liberated territories. The company's contribution underscores the importance of local industry in national rebuilding efforts.

The commitment to utilizing domestically produced materials not only aids in the efficient reconstruction of liberated areas but also strengthens the local economy by creating jobs and utilizing advanced technology. The expansion of production capacity and the focus on local employment are set to further bolster these efforts.