Azerbaijan, Turkiye mull economic cooperation

27 October 2024 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

A bilateral meeting took place between the Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, and the Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir on the sidelines of the 1st Meeting of Ministers in charge of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

Th information was shared by the Azerbaijani minister on his page on the social media platform X.

"It was a pleasure to meet with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey, Mehmet Fatih Kacir. We emphasized the importance of utilizing the existing opportunities to strengthen the economic unity of our countries, actively supporting cooperation within international organizations, and expanding the connections between the ministries of economy of Azerbaijan and industry and technology of Turkey," Jabbarov noted.

