Average monthly salary in ICT sector increases in Azerbaijan

26 October 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

In the period from January to August 2024, the average salary in the ICT sector (information and communication technology) was 1,688 manat, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

This represents an increase of 176.8 manat (11.7%) compared to the same period last year.

In this sector, the average monthly salary in the public sector rose by 199.2 manat (15.5%) to 1,483.6 manat, while in the private sector it increased by 150.8 manat (8.9%) to 1,836.8 manat.

Overall, alongside the ICT sector, the average monthly nominal salary in mining, finance and insurance activities, professional, scientific, and technical activities, as well as transportation and warehousing, has exceeded the national average.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper