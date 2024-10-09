British Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy visits Azerbaijan ahead of COP29

9 October 2024 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

British climate minister Kerry McCarthy is currently visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In a video address, Fergus Auld, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, announced her arrival. He mentioned that Minister McCarthy will lead the British delegation at the upcoming PreCOP events in Baku.

It’s noteworthy that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is set to take place in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 of last year. Baku is expected to welcome around 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests, making it a focal point for global attention in just two weeks.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The acronym "COP" stands for "Conference of the Parties," which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of this Framework.

A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless agreed otherwise, the COP is held annually. The inaugural COP took place in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

