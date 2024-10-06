Jalilabad sees increase in fruit and berry production
Fruit and berry production in Jalilabad has increased this year compared to last year, Azernews reports.
This year, fruits and berries were cultivated on 2,286 hectares of land, with a total of 33,810 tons of crops harvested so far.
In contrast, last year, fruits and berries were grown on 2,184 hectares, resulting in a harvest of 28,487 tons during the same period.
The region is home to various fruit and berry fields, including grapes, strawberries, cherries, pomegranates, dates, walnuts, hazelnuts, and almonds.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz