Global cooperation essential in fight against climate change, says UN rep

There must be global cooperation in the fight against climate change.

Alessandra Roccasalvo, acting Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, stated this during her speech at the International Baku Forum of Ombudsmen, Azernews reports.

She noted that the new generation of young people is actively participating in the fight against climate change.

"Water shortage is such a big problem that future generations will suffer from it. They will not be able to do what the old generation did. Azerbaijan will host COP29. This is not an easy task, but I am proud to participate. By holding discussions together, we can fight climate change and find solutions," she said.

It should be noted that the International Baku Forum of Ombudsmen on "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of the Ombudsman and National Human Rights Institutions" has started its work.

The purpose of the forum is to discuss the problems caused by global climate changes and their solutions from the perspective of human rights, as well as to share positive experiences in this field.

At the forum, panel sessions will be organized on "Strategies to Support National Human Rights Institutions and Ombudsman Institutions in Initiatives to Combat Climate Change," "Public Access to Information About Climate Change and Its Effects," "Multilateral Cooperation in Combating Climate Change," "Climate Change Due to Explosive Remnants of War and Mine Contamination," and "Promoting Business Accountability in the Context of Climate Change."

