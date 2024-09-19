Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts discusses directions of future cooperation with IFAC [PHOTOS]

19 September 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Chamber of Accounts and the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) discussed future directions of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the chamber.

According to information, the delegation led by the chairman of the organization Vugar Gulmammadov, held a meeting with the president of IFAC, Asma Resmouki, who is on a visit to Baku. During the meeting, the IFAC head informed about the main strategic goals of the Federation and talked about the work done by the institution she represents in the field of creating and improving high quality standards, promoting accounting and accountability, conducting relevant research, and preparing articles.

V. Gulmammadov reported on the reforms carried out in the field of public finance management and the role of the supreme audit body in strengthening accountability in the public sector. The chairman said that the improvement of the legislation in the field of accounting can give impetus to the success of the reforms carried out in the direction of strengthening the professional potential.

In the meeting, the acquisition of international and national certificates by the Chamber's employees through training to strengthen the potential of professional personnel, as well as the organization of practical training for students of financial and accounting majors of educational institutions in the last 2 years and the results of that program were discussed.

Later, based on the issues identified in the Chamber's financial audits, discussions were held and suggestions were made regarding the improvement of international standards in the non-commercial sector, as well as the consolidation process in the public sector. At the same time, in response to the question addressed to A. Resmoukin about the work done by the supreme audit body within the framework of COP29, it was noted that the supreme audit bodies of 127 countries, including the Chamber, which are currently participating in this initiative through the "Climate Scanner" tool, are aware of the work done by the government in the direction of climate change prevention. including evaluating the implementation of obligations accepted at the national and international level, its progress and the obtained preliminary results are discussed with the relevant state bodies. The global (summarized) results of the global assessment conducted through the "Climate Scanner" tool are expected to be announced at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in our country.

---

