Azerbaijani agency head outlines goals for unifying digital platforms under 'mygov'

17 September 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Currently, one of the main tasks of "mygov" is to ensure the transition of platforms and mobile applications to a single system.

Inara Valiyeva, Chairman of the Management Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan, stated this during a question-and-answer session at the presentation of the "mygov" digital government platform, Azernews reports.

"Modern digitization requires not only the creation of convenient platforms and applications but also the right approach to their implementation and popularization among the public. Unifying all government services on a single platform is a long and complex process. Before consolidating all solutions in one place, various platforms and mobile applications were developed and implemented. Now, it is our duty to ensure that these solutions are transferred to a single platform so that citizens can access the most convenient and accessible state services," he said.

Touching on the issue of public support, Valiyeva emphasized that the process requires the participation of all interested parties, especially the mass media.

He also mentioned that user comfort and proper communication with them are important aspects.

"We do not intend to force anyone to use our application. Our goal is to provide maximum comfort and transparency to citizens so that the choice remains with them," Valiyeva explained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz