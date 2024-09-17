COP29 President meets World Bank officials to discuss Azerbaijan's climate initiatives

17 September 2024 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

COP29 President and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with Sameh Naguib Vahba, World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia, and Rolande Price, Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Azernews reports citing official COP29 account's update on "X".

During the discussions, they addressed ongoing and planned World Bank programs in Azerbaijan, particularly in the water and agriculture sectors, as well as preparations for COP29.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11 of last year. Baku, which will become a global focal point, is expected to host about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, aims to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" stands for "Conference of the Parties," which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The convention has 198 parties. Unless otherwise agreed, COP meetings are held annually. The first COP took place in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

