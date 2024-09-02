Baku, Ankara explore prospects of collaboration in filed of agriculture

2 September 2024 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting was held with Professor Ilkay Dellal, head of the Agricultural Economics Department of the Faculty of Agriculture of Ankara University, Turkiye, at the Agricultural Research Center (ARC) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Director of the Agricultural Research Center, Rashad Huseynov provided an in-depth overview of the Center. In return, Professor Dellal discussed the work of Ankara University and its Agricultural Economics Department.

The meeting focused on the impact of climate change on agriculture, ongoing research, and potential collaborative opportunities. ARC proposed a mutual exchange program for researchers between the two institutions and discussed integrating and developing new economic models through joint efforts.

