840 new jobs created in liberated areas in HQ of year

21 August 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of 2024, 840 new jobs were created in the liberated regions, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

This represents a 42% increase compared to the same period last year. In the first half of 2023, 593 new jobs were created in these regions.

Notably, the largest number of new jobs were created in Lachin and Shusha during January-June of the current year. Specifically, 299 new jobs were established in Lachin and 232 in Shusha.

Additionally, during the reporting period, 159 new enterprises and organizations and 1,726 new individual business entities were registered with the state in the liberated regions. Compared to the same period last year, the number of newly established enterprises and organizations increased by 90, while the number of individual entrepreneurs grew by 488.

The table below provides details on the number of newly created jobs, individual business entities, and enterprises in the first half of 2024.

---

