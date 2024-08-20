Baku SME House expands services with new DDLA document processing facility

20 August 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A new service has been introduced at the "Baku SME House," further enhancing its offerings to entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.

The State Maritime and Port Agency (DDLA), operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, now processes and issues documents for special preparation certificates at Baku SME House. These certificates, issued for an indefinite period, streamline the process for individuals needing maritime and port-related documentation.

To access this service, applicants can visit the dedicated service window of the DDLA at Baku SME House.

It's important to note that Baku SME House already provides over 300 "G2B" (Government to Business) and "B2B" (Business to Business) services, supporting entrepreneurial activities through approximately 50 state and private institutions.

This new addition further solidifies Baku SME House as a central hub for businesses in Azerbaijan, simplifying administrative processes and enhancing accessibility for entrepreneurs. As the range of services continues to expand, Baku SME House is becoming an increasingly vital resource for fostering business growth in the region.

