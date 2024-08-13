Fuel sales in Azerbaijan reach record high

13 August 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

From January to July of this year, fuel sales in Azerbaijan reached 1.82 billion manats, encompassing both gasoline and diesel fuel, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

The State Statistics Committee reported a 6.8% increase in revenue from these fuel sales compared to the same period last year. During this timeframe, sales of automobile gasoline and diesel fuel contributed 5.6% to the total retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, for the first seven months of this year, the retail sector saw total sales of 32.3 billion manats in food products, beverages, and tobacco, along with 14.5 billion manats in non-food goods. Compared to January-July 2023, retail trade turnover grew by 3.4% in real terms. This includes a 1.9% increase in sales of food products, beverages, and tobacco, and a 5.3% rise in non-food items.

