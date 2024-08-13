Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 13 2024

Azerbaijan sees over 12% rise in electricity generation

13 August 2024 12:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees over 12% rise in electricity generation
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January-July of this year, electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 16,269 million kWh, which is 54.40 million kWh, or 0.34% less than in the same period of 2023, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more