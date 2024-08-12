Passenger numbers on Baku and Absheron region buses rise 6.5%

12 August 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

From January to July 2024, bus services on regular routes in Baku city and the Absheron region transported 235,058 million passengers, according to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), Azernews reports.

This figure represents a 6.5% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. For reference, during January to July 2023, the number of passengers transported was 220,732 million.

This growth in passenger numbers indicates a rising demand for public transportation in the region, reflecting both increased urban mobility and potentially improved service levels. The data suggests that the public transport system is effectively meeting the needs of its users and highlights a positive trend in the region's transit sector.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz