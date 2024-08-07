Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzystan discuss oil supplies and agricultural export prospects

7 August 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The prospects of oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan and the export of agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan, including lamb and beans, were discussed, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Elnur Aliyev, the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, and Maksat Mamytkanov, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan. Additionally, issues related to the transportation and volume of goods along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Caspian Sea-Azerbaijan route, taking into account the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, were addressed. The parties agreed to continue their joint activities in this direction.

The meeting also covered issues of trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

The activities of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, whose charter capital was increased to 100 million USD during Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's state visit to Azerbaijan in April this year, were also discussed.

