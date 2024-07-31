Azercell announces launch of "Number Ordering" service

31 July 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Now customers can obtain the desired number without waiting for it to go on sale

Azercell is introducing the "Number Ordering" service effective from July 31, 2024. Customers will be able to order the desired Azercell number through a new feature of www.azercellim.com without waiting for the number to go on sale. Notably, the number ordering service is completely free of charge.

To order a number a user needs to enter the desired number into the search box on www.azercellim.com website. If the number is not currently on sale but can be made available for purchase, a new page will open, offering the option to pay the cost of the number online and order its immediate preparation for sale.

Customers can collect their ready number at any official Azercell sales point of their choice. Additionally, the cost of the number can be paid in monthly installments using the Taksit service.

It should be noted that the Taksit service allows BirKart users to purchase Azercell numbers costing over 100 AZN in interest-free installments for up to 12 months at www.azercellim.com.

For more information and to utilize the new service, please visit www.azercellim.com.

