Kazakhstan's Food Contract Corporation set to supply Azerbaijan with 1 million tons of wheat

The chief of Kazakhstan's Food Contract Corporation, Assylkhan Dzhuvashev, announced at the Agricultural Forum in Baku that the company is prepared to deliver up to 1 million tons of wheat to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing Kazinform News Agency.

The wheat will primarily be transported through JSC Ak Biday-Terminal, which specializes in handling and storing grain crops and corn.

This terminal network, managed by the Food Contract Corporation, includes facilities in Kazakhstan (Port of Aktau), Azerbaijan (Baku Grain Terminal LLC), and Iran (Amirabad Grain Terminal Kish LLC).

Assylkhan Dzhuvashev said that this grain storage and sale system will ensure efficient wheat supplies to Azerbaijan.

For instance, annual transshipment capacity of the Baku Grain Terminal, located in Hovsan Port, is approximately 600 thousand tons, while its mill processes up to 50 thousand tons of products per annum. The terminal operates around the clock and is equipped with an automated process control system, which guarantees high quality services.

"Historically, Kazakhstan has shipped more than 1 million tons of grain to Azerbaijan. We are working to return to our previous positions to once again become competitive in the Azerbaijani market," he stressed.

