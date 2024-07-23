Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund sees growth in new credit issuances

23 July 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
From January to June 2024, Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (IKZF) successfully disbursed a total of 230.3 million manats in credit, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

