Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund sees growth in new credit issuances
From January to June 2024, Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (IKZF) successfully disbursed a total of 230.3 million manats in credit, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
