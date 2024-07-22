United Water Supply Service of Major Cities sets up commission related to "Formula 1"

22 July 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

The United Water Supply Service of Large Cities of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency created a special commission and developed an action plan in order to prepare for the "Formula 1" competitions, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

According to information, during the competitions to be held in Baku on September 13-15, a meeting of the commission and working group was held for the purpose of implementing obligations to the United Water Supply Service of Large Cities, planning, assessing the current situation, and preparing an action plan related to the work to be done.

Deputies of the service - Chairman of the Commission Tahir Khalilov, Deputy Chairman Ilgar Taghiyev, members of the commission, and the working group participated in the meeting where opinions were exchanged on the nuances that should be reflected in the action plan, suggestions were made, and tasks were given.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz