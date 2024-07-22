Elnur Soltanov calls for unified climate action at Shusha Global Media Forum

22 July 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On July 22, the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum hosted a significant presentation titled “Solidarity for a Green World - COP29,” organized under the theme “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation,” Azernews reports.

The presentation was led by Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief Executive Director of COP29.

In his address, Soltanov provided an overview of the preparations and strategic measures for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan. He highlighted national efforts to combat climate change, the progress in restoring and reconstructing territories liberated from occupation, and the importance of fostering sustainable development.

“We must take collective action regarding COP29,” stated Soltanov. “We have a unified mission to achieve a green world. It is essential that we act together—our success depends on our collective effort.”

He emphasized that one of the central challenges of COP29 is to develop innovative financing models for climate action. “We need to establish a new financial framework,” he explained. “COP29 represents a significant opportunity, and we are committed to creating a transparent environment where various stakeholders can engage in meaningful dialogue. We have already undertaken 13 initiatives and aim to finalize and address technical aspects by November 11. Achieving consensus in our negotiations is crucial.”

Sultanov outlined 14 key agendas for COP29, underscoring the importance of creating green corridors, developing storage reservoirs, and addressing water shortages—a pressing issue due to frequent droughts. “These topics are critical at national, regional, and global levels,” he noted. “Climate change affects all countries, and without cooperation between developed and developing nations, a crisis is inevitable. We must honor our national commitments, as each one holds significant value.”

He also addressed the challenge of reducing carbon emissions without detrimental economic impacts, asserting that no single country can tackle this issue in isolation. “All nations must contribute to the process of reducing methane emissions,” he added. “Increased funding for adaptation efforts is essential. For example, there will be a ministerial meeting in China and another in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan. These initiatives are designed to enhance support for our climate goals.”

Soltanov’s presentation emphasized the urgency of collaborative climate action and the role of COP29 in advancing global environmental sustainability.

