UAE Consensus: Robust pathway for achieving 1.5°C target as we prepare for Baku

22 July 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The UAE Consensus stands out as a practical and robust strategy for keeping the 1.5°C climate target within reach, and it is imperative that we build momentum for its full implementation as we approach the next critical phase in Baku.

This message was highlighted on the official "X" account of COP28, Azernews reports.

The importance of the 8th Ministerial on Climate Action Meeting, held in Wuhan this week, was emphasized.

"This week’s 8th Ministerial on Climate Action, hosted in Wuhan, has proven to be a pivotal moment for advancing multilateral cooperation and dialogue. The meeting serves as a crucial bridge between COP28 and COP29, setting the stage for future climate action and reinforcing global commitments to climate goals."

The UAE Consensus provides a practical and robust pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach – we must build momentum for its implementation on the road to Baku.



The 8th Ministerial on Climate Action – hosted in Wuhan this week – is pivotal to advancing multilateral cooperation and… pic.twitter.com/0LAHBqg69s — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) July 22, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz