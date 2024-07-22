DM announces major upgrades to FM radio broadcasting infrastructure in Azerbaijan

22 July 2024 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At a recent briefing on the progress of the Presidential Decree dated July 24, 2023, titled "On the Allocation of Financial Resources for the Expansion of the Radio Broadcasting Network Across the Republic of Azerbaijan," Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov highlighted the urgent need for modernization within the FM radio broadcasting sector, Azernews reports.

Mammadov explained that significant repair and restoration efforts are required for the existing radio broadcasting infrastructure, noting that outdated electric power plants at certain stations have underscored the importance of ensuring a stable energy supply. He emphasized that these challenges necessitate a comprehensive approach to enhance both the quality and reliability of the FM radio broadcasting network.

"The Decree is designed to address these issues by improving the radio broadcasting network and providing state support to private broadcasters," Mammadov stated. "One of the key objectives is to ensure that national radio stations can broadcast across the entire country effectively."

As part of this modernization effort, new technologies are being introduced. The project includes the development of a Radio Data System (RDS) that will enable automatic frequency adjustment as vehicles move from one region to another, thereby preventing frequency changes and loss of signal.

Significant progress has already been made, with most of the planned equipment installations completed. Currently, test broadcasts and technical adjustments are underway, and initial radio monitoring indicates that the broadcasts are of high quality. The project is expected to be completed in the coming months, with ongoing efforts to coordinate the newly allocated frequencies both with neighboring countries and at the international level.

