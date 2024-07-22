State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads increases its obligations

22 July 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In 2023, the revenues and expenses of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) totaled 4,132.804 million manats, Azernews reports.

According to the institution's financial report, this amount represents a 1.3% increase compared to 2022.

All of AAYDA's income last year was operating income, as in the previous year. Regarding the agency's expenses, material expenses amounted to 395.296 million manats (2.6 times less than before), administrative expenses were 137.303 million manats (14.2% more), and other operational expenses totaled 3,600.205 million manats (22.2% more).

As of January 1 of this year, AAYDA's assets amounted to 31,539.903 million manats, which is 15.1% more than the previous year. During the reporting period, the liabilities of the Agency increased by 59% to 566.228 million manats, and the balance capital increased by 14.5% to 30,973.675 million manats.

It is noteworthy that AAYDA was established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated October 18, 2017, with authorized capital of 716.534 million manats.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz