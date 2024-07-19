Aghdam Conference Centre welcomes environmental issues Working Group meeting

19 July 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, operating under the Interdepartmental Centre of the Coordinating Headquarters, was held at the Aghdam Conference Centre, Azernews reports.

The meeting was chaired by Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and attended by Mirsalam Ganbarov, Chairman of the Board of the State Ecological Expertise Agency of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Irada Huseynova, Vice President of ANAS, and other key officials.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions on several critical environmental topics, such as the implementation of environmental requirements, biodiversity research and conservation, and solid household waste management in territories freed from occupation.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the results of electronic cadastral accounting of lands in Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, the condition and prospects of existing mineral deposits in these regions, and the effectiveness of preventive measures against fires in forests, greenery, and agricultural areas in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

The discussions also focused on expanding joint cooperation to address the tasks outlined during the regional meeting held in Agdam city.

