Azerbaijan Judges' Union to host 'Law & Climate' Conference ahead of COP29

19 July 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Azerbaijan Judges' Union has announced that it will hold an international conference titled "LAW & CLIMATE" on the eve of COP29, Azernews reports citing the Union.

The purpose of the event is to draw the attention of the legal community to global climate change processes and to increase awareness of existing international and national legal frameworks in this field.

The conference will feature discussions on several important topics, including - "The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change: Kyoto, Doha, and Paris Agreements," "Climate Change and Human Rights: Challenges and Legal Regulation," "Judicial Approaches to Climate Change Disputes: National and International Perspectives,"

"The Role of Environmental Crime in Achieving Climate Change Targets: International and National Contexts."

The event will be attended by renowned international experts in climate change law, representatives of international organizations, and judges from various countries, including Azerbaijan. Scientists and other legal professionals are also expected to participate.

