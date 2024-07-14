"Euronews" highlights Baku Shipyard's role in Azerbaijan's growth

14 July 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Euronews" aired a video report spotlighting the Baku Shipyard, noting its significant role in boosting Azerbaijan's industrial growth and constructing strategic vessels, Azernews reports.

Ahead of the COP29 international conference, Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board at the Baku Shipyard emphasized the shipyard's commitment to environmental projects, developing professional talent, and pioneering innovative initiatives.

Nuriyev highlighted the shipyard's strategic importance within Azerbaijan's industrial ecosystem and its substantial contribution to the nation's economic development. A prime example is the "Khankendi" ship, built at the Baku Shipyard, which is crucial for underwater operations in the second phase of the "Shah Deniz" project, the main natural gas supply route to Europe.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz