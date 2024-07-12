Azerbaijani entrepreneurs complete training course in Germany

12 July 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first half of this year, 32 entrepreneurs and managers participated in an advanced training course in Germany as part of the "Business Cooperation with Germany" program to gain international experience, Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBD) under the Ministry of Economy.

It was reported that during the same period, SMBD conducted 75 training sessions for approximately 800 participants to enhance their business knowledge and skills. These sessions were aimed at entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, and startups, covering topics such as starting a business, project management, financial management, sales, marketing, digital skills, and "green economy."

Additionally, 48 entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners benefited from free online training videos available on the agency’s video training platform.

The agency also provided 2,293 hours of consulting services to 208 entrepreneurs and individuals seeking to start a business, addressing areas such as access to sales channels, marketing, business planning, accounting, and legal issues.

In the first half of this year, SMBD supported the development of 152 business plans at no cost, covering agriculture, production, services, and other sectors.

Overall, more than 1,000 SMEs, startups, and aspiring entrepreneurs benefited from the support and services offered by the Agency, aimed at improving their business knowledge and skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz