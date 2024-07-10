Azerbaijan notes rise in investment in its economy

10 July 2024 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Investment in fixed capital in Azerbaijan amounted to 7.984 billion manats (just under $4.7 billion) in the first half of 2024, marking a 9.4% growth year-on-year, Azernews reports.

