Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss expansion of economic partnership

10 July 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye was a key topic during a recent meeting between officials from both countries, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy, First Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev met with Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology, Ahmet Yozgatlıgil, during a business trip to Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The meeting focused on strengthening the economic partnership between the two nations and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is growing across various sectors. The officials explored opportunities for mutual investment, the exchange of expertise in industry and technology, and the enhancement of cooperation in other areas.

Both sides emphasised that ongoing initiatives in the high technology and industrial sectors are crucial for the sustainable economic development of both countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz